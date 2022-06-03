PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 67,697 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.