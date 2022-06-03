PDT Partners LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

