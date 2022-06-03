PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

CFG stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.