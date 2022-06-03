PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 85,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

