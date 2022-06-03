PDT Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,173 shares of company stock valued at $149,826 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

