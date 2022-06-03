PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of BGC Partners worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BGC Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 168,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BGC Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BGCP opened at $3.23 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

