PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of CareDx worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after buying an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $985,141. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.