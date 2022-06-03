PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

