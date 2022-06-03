PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of -0.70.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

