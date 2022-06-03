PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,525 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $792,768. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $104.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

