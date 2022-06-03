PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,051 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

