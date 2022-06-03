Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

