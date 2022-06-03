Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $275,205.63 and $880.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.66 or 0.00066129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,716.45 or 0.99968116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

