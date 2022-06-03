PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $50,100.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,882,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32.

PRT opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.