Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PRGO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

