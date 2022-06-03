PetroDollar (XPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $800,208.95

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $800,208.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 3% against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

