Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

