Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. 242,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,104,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

