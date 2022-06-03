PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
