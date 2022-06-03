Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 6% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $14,475.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00190936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00314395 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

