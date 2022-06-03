Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.20” Price Target for Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$120.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
