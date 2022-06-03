Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.20” Price Target for Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$120.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

