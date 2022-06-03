PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 114,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,895. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.