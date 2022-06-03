PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 114,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,895. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

