PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

PGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

