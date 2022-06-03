PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,545. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

