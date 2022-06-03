Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.74 and traded as low as C$4.71. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.74, with a volume of 9,137 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The company has a market cap of C$479.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.