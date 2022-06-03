Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.69 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 249.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

