Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,531,000 after acquiring an additional 464,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,817,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

