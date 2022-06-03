Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CME Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.47.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

