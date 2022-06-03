Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

