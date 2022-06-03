Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.32 Million in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.15% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

