Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 6,801 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 184.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 72.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,336,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 563,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

