Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

