Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 237.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 239,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

GPRE opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

