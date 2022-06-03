Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,157 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $316.73 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.40.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
