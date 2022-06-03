Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 240,660 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240,660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Olin worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:OLN opened at $66.92 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

