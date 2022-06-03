Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 250,159 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

