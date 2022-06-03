Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 420,500 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $36.71 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.