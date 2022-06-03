Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 525,143 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,143 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

