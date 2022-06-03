Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.89 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 655,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,887,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.23% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $41.20.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

