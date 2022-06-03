Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,486 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,057,000 after acquiring an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

