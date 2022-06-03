Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,411 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.