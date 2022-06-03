Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $389,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

