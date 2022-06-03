Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $419,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.