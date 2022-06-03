Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $403,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 180,438 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.99 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

