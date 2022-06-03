Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,432 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

