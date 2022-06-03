Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.