Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 13,754 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

