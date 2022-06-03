Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,427 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

