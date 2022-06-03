Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $359,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

