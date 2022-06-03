Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Hits $326,659.00

Polker (PKR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $326,659.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.